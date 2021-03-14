See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Allan Panzer, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Allan Panzer, OD

Optometry
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allan Panzer, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Houston College of Optometry.

Dr. Panzer works at Houston Dry Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
10 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD
10 (114)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Dry Eye Clinic
    4760 BEECHNUT ST, Houston, TX 77096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 664-4760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blurred Vision
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blurred Vision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Panzer?

    Mar 14, 2021
    Dr. Panzer is very knowledgeable and caring. He takes his time to diagnose you, he makes sure you understand what is being said about your condition or situation, and makes himself readily availabile. When I called Dr. Panzer, I wasn't one of his patients and he generously still came in on his day off at that to help me. If you are in need of a genuinely caring, loving and knowledgeable Optometrist, give Dr. Panzer a call and he will help you. Thanks again Dr. Panzer! I look forward to seeing you to help improve my vision due to having Keratoconus in both eyes and any other optical issues in the future.
    Gabby — Mar 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allan Panzer, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allan Panzer, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Panzer to family and friends

    Dr. Panzer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Panzer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allan Panzer, OD.

    About Dr. Allan Panzer, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205821311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Houston College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Panzer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panzer works at Houston Dry Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Panzer’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allan Panzer, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.