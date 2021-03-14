Dr. Allan Panzer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Panzer, OD
Overview
Dr. Allan Panzer, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Houston College of Optometry.
Dr. Panzer works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Dry Eye Clinic4760 BEECHNUT ST, Houston, TX 77096 Directions (713) 664-4760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panzer?
Dr. Panzer is very knowledgeable and caring. He takes his time to diagnose you, he makes sure you understand what is being said about your condition or situation, and makes himself readily availabile. When I called Dr. Panzer, I wasn't one of his patients and he generously still came in on his day off at that to help me. If you are in need of a genuinely caring, loving and knowledgeable Optometrist, give Dr. Panzer a call and he will help you. Thanks again Dr. Panzer! I look forward to seeing you to help improve my vision due to having Keratoconus in both eyes and any other optical issues in the future.
About Dr. Allan Panzer, OD
- Optometry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205821311
Education & Certifications
- University Of Houston College of Optometry
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzer works at
Dr. Panzer speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.