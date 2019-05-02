Dr. Allan Blum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Blum, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Blum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Alpharetta, GA.
Dr. Blum works at
Locations
Softwave Therapies11175 Cicero Dr Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 360-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blum is absolutely amazing. I have been seeing him for more than a year. He really cares about his patients. It took me a long time to find the right therapist. He is very knowledgeable, personable and takes his time. Im so lucky to have found a great therapist.
About Dr. Allan Blum, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336204015
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
