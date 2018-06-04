See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Alla Khekhoyeva, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Alla Khekhoyeva, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alla Khekhoyeva, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Alla Khekhoyeva works at Visiting Physicians Association in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Therapy Centers LLC
    4435 Aicholtz Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 947-0400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Alla Khekhoyeva?

Jun 04, 2018
Alla is excellent at her job. The problem I have is waiting for my prescriptions to be approved. It has been 3 days and still no meds. I need these very badly. Office people handle my request immediately so I don't know why the wait time is so long.
marion iori in cincinnati ohio — Jun 04, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Alla Khekhoyeva, NP
How would you rate your experience with Alla Khekhoyeva, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Alla Khekhoyeva to family and friends

Alla Khekhoyeva's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Alla Khekhoyeva

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alla Khekhoyeva, NP.

About Alla Khekhoyeva, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396178034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alla Khekhoyeva, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alla Khekhoyeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alla Khekhoyeva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Alla Khekhoyeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alla Khekhoyeva works at Visiting Physicians Association in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Alla Khekhoyeva’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Alla Khekhoyeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alla Khekhoyeva.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alla Khekhoyeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alla Khekhoyeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Alla Khekhoyeva, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.