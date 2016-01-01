Aljade Rosario, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aljade Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aljade Rosario, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Aljade Rosario, ARNP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (564) 240-4200
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Ilocano and Tagalog
- 1275001612
Aljade Rosario speaks Ilocano and Tagalog.
