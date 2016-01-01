Aliza Hekman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aliza Hekman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aliza Hekman, PA-C
Overview
Aliza Hekman, PA-C is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Aliza Hekman works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7428
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aliza Hekman?
About Aliza Hekman, PA-C
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1346496700
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Aliza Hekman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Aliza Hekman using Healthline FindCare.
Aliza Hekman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aliza Hekman works at
Aliza Hekman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aliza Hekman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aliza Hekman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aliza Hekman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.