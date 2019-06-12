Alissa Ledgerwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alissa Ledgerwood, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alissa Ledgerwood, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Bolad Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic1646 33rd St Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 409-8118
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
La Dra. Ledgerwood es excelente, escucha al paciente, toma el tiempo para contesta todas mis preguntas y dudas. recomiendo!
About Alissa Ledgerwood, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770971343
Frequently Asked Questions
Alissa Ledgerwood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alissa Ledgerwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Alissa Ledgerwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alissa Ledgerwood.
