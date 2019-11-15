Dr. Alissa Irons, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alissa Irons, OD
Dr. Alissa Irons, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr Alissa M. Irons LLC201 Slate Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 247-3463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Very pleased that my VA benefits brought me here. Office is beautiful, Dr. Is personable and staff is courteous and helpful. A special thanks to Jim who listened to my needs and brought me up to date with my eyecare meeds.
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- NEW MEXICO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Irons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irons speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Irons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irons.
