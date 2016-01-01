Alissa Haight, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alissa Haight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alissa Haight, LCSW
Overview
Alissa Haight, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL.
Alissa Haight works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Rockford301 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (815) 390-9366
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Alissa Haight, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1508342874
Frequently Asked Questions
Alissa Haight accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
