Alissa Gino, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alissa Gino, LMHC is a Counselor in Honolulu, HI.
Locations
Century Square1188 Bishop St Ste 2905, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 375-9867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Alissa Gino and her practice. From day one she made me feel comfortable and she is so easy to open up and talk to . I love that she will call me out on my bs as well. She can be tough, that's what I wanted was someone who could tell me I am being a certain way and I trust her enough to know that she is right. She is the only therapist I have ever had that I have stuck with. Thank You Alissa!!
About Alissa Gino, LMHC
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
