Alison Wittenberg, APRN
Overview
Alison Wittenberg, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hamden, CT.
Alison Wittenberg works at
Locations
Atlantic Health Services
60 Washington Ave Ste 102, Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 281-1800
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Sunday 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I met Alison Wittenberg APRN when I was in a poor place mentally. I was stressed, depressed, unmotivated and very frustrated with past treaters. Upon meeting with her I found her to be an excellent therapist who gave her time to really listen to me with compassion. As far as medications were concerned she is knowledgeable about what would work best for me. She's not one to " throw pills" at you and most important she listens. I have referred many friends to her for treatment, as well as family members. I am truly lucky to find a gem in Ms. Wittenberg.
About Alison Wittenberg, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346355989
