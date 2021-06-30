See All Nurse Practitioners in Hamden, CT
Alison Wittenberg, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alison Wittenberg, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hamden, CT. 

Alison Wittenberg works at Atlantic Health Services in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Health Services
    60 Washington Ave Ste 102, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 281-1800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Alison Wittenberg, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346355989
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Wittenberg, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Wittenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alison Wittenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Wittenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Wittenberg works at Atlantic Health Services in Hamden, CT. View the full address on Alison Wittenberg’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Alison Wittenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Wittenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Wittenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Wittenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

