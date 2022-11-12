See All Counselors in Altoona, PA
Alison Seltzer, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Alison Seltzer, LPC is a Counselor in Altoona, PA. 

Alison Seltzer works at Patrick Connolly D.c. P.c. in Altoona, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick Connolly D.c. P.c.
    1310 VALLEY VIEW BLVD, Altoona, PA 16602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 944-9970
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Alison is an amazing woman and therapist i honestly wouldnt be here today if it werent for her she is the only therapist ive found that has helped me ever since i started therapy at age 16 im now 32 and just starting to work on my trauma because she the first person ive been able to ever trust she definitely means a lot am so very grateful for her
    Hannah — Nov 12, 2022
    Photo: Alison Seltzer, LPC
    About Alison Seltzer, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659712156
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Seltzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Seltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Seltzer works at Patrick Connolly D.c. P.c. in Altoona, PA. View the full address on Alison Seltzer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Alison Seltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Seltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Seltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Seltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
