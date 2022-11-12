Alison Seltzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Seltzer, LPC
Overview
Alison Seltzer, LPC is a Counselor in Altoona, PA.
Overview
Locations
Patrick Connolly D.c. P.c.1310 VALLEY VIEW BLVD, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 944-9970
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Alison is an amazing woman and therapist i honestly wouldnt be here today if it werent for her she is the only therapist ive found that has helped me ever since i started therapy at age 16 im now 32 and just starting to work on my trauma because she the first person ive been able to ever trust she definitely means a lot am so very grateful for her
About Alison Seltzer, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659712156
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Seltzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Seltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Alison Seltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Seltzer.
