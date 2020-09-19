See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Alison Ramaeker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Alison Ramaeker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Alison Ramaeker works at CITYMD in New York, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc
    2398 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 (212) 222-6262
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 19, 2020
    Amazingly lovely bedside manner. Fast, efficient, professional and very pleasant experience. Highly recommended!
    Chris V — Sep 19, 2020
    About Alison Ramaeker, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1215313218
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Ramaeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Ramaeker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Ramaeker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Ramaeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Ramaeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

