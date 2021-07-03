Alison Mullarkey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Mullarkey, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alison Mullarkey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Alison Mullarkey works at
Locations
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-8168Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Alison Mullarkey was caring, yet efficient and effective - exactly what you want out of a nurse practitioner. She answered all of my questions and helped develop a treatment plan for back pain I've been having.
About Alison Mullarkey, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Mullarkey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Mullarkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Alison Mullarkey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Mullarkey.
