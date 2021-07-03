See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Alison Mullarkey, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alison Mullarkey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Alison Mullarkey works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-8168
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2021
    Alison Mullarkey was caring, yet efficient and effective - exactly what you want out of a nurse practitioner. She answered all of my questions and helped develop a treatment plan for back pain I've been having.
    Sonja Hall — Jul 03, 2021
    Photo: Alison Mullarkey, NP
    About Alison Mullarkey, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497088926
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Mullarkey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Mullarkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Mullarkey works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC. View the full address on Alison Mullarkey’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Alison Mullarkey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Mullarkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Mullarkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Mullarkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

