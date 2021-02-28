Alison Maxfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Maxfield, MSW
Overview
Alison Maxfield, MSW is a Counselor in Pleasantville, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.
Alison Maxfield works at
Locations
Alison Maxfield, LCSW LLC1520 S Main St # Nj, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 Directions (609) 425-6014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you want warm and fuzzy, this isn't the spot. Alison is an awesome therapist who is focused on getting you back to your best self. She tells you how it is, will provide honest and real feedback and every now and then incorporates a pretty good joke or song into the mix. Her dedication to her practice and patients is evident. The atmosphere she creates is very relaxed and she is extremely easy to talk too. I am so grateful to work with her on my recovery and would highly recommend her!!
About Alison Maxfield, MSW
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Richard Stockton University
Frequently Asked Questions
