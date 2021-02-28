See All Counselors in Pleasantville, NJ
Alison Maxfield, MSW

Counseling
5 (18)
Overview

Alison Maxfield, MSW is a Counselor in Pleasantville, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.

Alison Maxfield works at Alison Maxfield, LCSW LLC in Pleasantville, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alison Maxfield, LCSW LLC
    Alison Maxfield, LCSW LLC
1520 S Main St # Nj, Pleasantville, NJ 08232
(609) 425-6014

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Stress
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Stress

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2021
    If you want warm and fuzzy, this isn't the spot. Alison is an awesome therapist who is focused on getting you back to your best self. She tells you how it is, will provide honest and real feedback and every now and then incorporates a pretty good joke or song into the mix. Her dedication to her practice and patients is evident. The atmosphere she creates is very relaxed and she is extremely easy to talk too. I am so grateful to work with her on my recovery and would highly recommend her!!
    — Feb 28, 2021
    Photo: Alison Maxfield, MSW
    About Alison Maxfield, MSW

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1427316546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Richard Stockton University
