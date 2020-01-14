See All Nurse Practitioners in Goshen, IN
Alison Mattern, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Alison Mattern, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alison Mattern, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Goshen, IN. 

Alison Mattern works at IU Health Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine O'Toole
Dr. Katherine O'Toole
0 (0)
View Profile
Deborah Risa, NP
Deborah Risa, NP
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Goshen Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Abigail Annan
    1122 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 533-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
CDL Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alison Mattern?

    Jan 14, 2020
    Alison is a very kind, patient person who cares about her patients and takes the time to listen to your questions and explain things to you until she's sure that you understand. I've lived all over the country and Alison is the first person who actually seemed to care and not look at the number on the scale first but at me as a person as a whole.
    — Jan 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alison Mattern, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Alison Mattern, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alison Mattern to family and friends

    Alison Mattern's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alison Mattern

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alison Mattern, NP.

    About Alison Mattern, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902927965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Mattern, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Mattern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alison Mattern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Mattern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Mattern works at IU Health Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Alison Mattern’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Alison Mattern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Mattern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Mattern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Mattern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alison Mattern, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.