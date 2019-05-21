See All Clinical Psychologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Alison Mascalo, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Alison Mascalo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport News, VA. 

Dr. Mascalo works at Clinical Associates of Tidewater, Newport News, VA in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Clinical Associates of Tidewater
    12695 McManus Blvd Bldg 8, Newport News, VA 23602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 877-7700

Eating Disorders
Relationship Issues
Eating Disorders
Relationship Issues

Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    May 21, 2019
    Dr. Mascalo truly cares about you and your recovery. Her patience,gentleness,and kind approach keeps therapy moving forward in a positive manner. She truly is trying to help you achieve in finding the healthiest and happiest "you". I have only respect and praise for Dr. Mascalo. I strongely recommend Dr. Mascalo.
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1083790380
    Dr. Alison Mascalo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mascalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mascalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mascalo works at Clinical Associates of Tidewater, Newport News, VA in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mascalo’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

