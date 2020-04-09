Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Lee, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alison Lee, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Agoura Hills, CA.
Locations
Lisa A. Sisson28310 Roadside Dr Ste 140, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (310) 721-9717
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen several therapist - Dr. Lee is interactive and gave me tools to help my situation
About Dr. Alison Lee, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.