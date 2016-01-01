See All Dermatologists in Troy, NY
Alison Kortz, PA-C

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alison Kortz, PA-C is a dermatologist in Troy, NY. She currently practices at Schwartz Joseph J Medical Group.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schwartz Dermatology
    137 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 274-4305
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Alison Kortz, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1619966264
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Stony Brook University
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
