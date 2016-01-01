Alison Kortz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Kortz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alison Kortz, PA-C
Overview
Alison Kortz, PA-C is a dermatologist in Troy, NY. She currently practices at Schwartz Joseph J Medical Group.
Locations
Schwartz Dermatology137 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-4305Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Alison Kortz, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1619966264
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Kortz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Kortz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Kortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Alison Kortz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Kortz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Kortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Kortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.