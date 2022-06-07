See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD

Optometry
4.5 (215)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD is an Optometrist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.

Dr. Kitzerow works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Mesa Southern in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mesa Southern
    5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 215 ratings
    Patient Ratings (215)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr Kitzerow is always very pleasant — and very sharp — she really knows her stuff — I have every confidence in her ability to diagnosis — she explains what's going on with my eyes very clearly — I highly recommend her as a medical optometrist
    Don — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD
    About Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD

    Optometry
    English
    Female
    1447690607
    Education & Certifications

    Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitzerow is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kitzerow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitzerow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitzerow works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Mesa Southern in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kitzerow's profile.

    215 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitzerow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitzerow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitzerow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitzerow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

