Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD
Overview
Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD is an Optometrist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.
Dr. Kitzerow works at
Locations
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kitzerow is always very pleasant — and very sharp — she really knows her stuff — I have every confidence in her ability to diagnosis — she explains what's going on with my eyes very clearly — I highly recommend her as a medical optometrist
About Dr. Alison Kitzerow, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Female
- 1447690607
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitzerow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitzerow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kitzerow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kitzerow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitzerow works at
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitzerow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitzerow.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kitzerow can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.