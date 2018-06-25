Alison Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Kennedy, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alison Kennedy, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Alexandria, VA.
Alison Kennedy works at
Locations
Gynekon Plc6355 Walker Ln Ste 500, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 683-7220
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Alison has helped me so much in being able to assertively communicate and minimize my anxiety. Her approach is very warm and positive and she has very helpful suggestions. She always gives me her full attention and makes me feel truly heard. She remembers what we previously talked about so it doesn't feel like I have to explain things all over again. While working with Alison I feel that I have had significant breakthroughs. I highly recommend Alison. It is apparent that she is a caring person.
About Alison Kennedy, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Alison Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alison Kennedy works at
Alison Kennedy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.