Alison Izquierdo, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alison Izquierdo, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Alison Izquierdo works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way
    30809 1st Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 839-2030

Alison Izquierdo, ARNP
About Alison Izquierdo, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386120574
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alison Izquierdo, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Izquierdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alison Izquierdo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Alison Izquierdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alison Izquierdo works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Alison Izquierdo’s profile.

Alison Izquierdo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Izquierdo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Izquierdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Izquierdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.