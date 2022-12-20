See All Nurse Practitioners in Denver, CO
Alison Collier, ARNP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alison Collier, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. 

Alison Collier works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St
    1960 N Ogden St Ste 555, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5761
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 3540 S Poplar St
    3540 S Poplar St Ste 300, Denver, CO 80237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 20, 2022
She is very friendly, excellent, and efficient doctor. She was very thorough but quick on the look over. Very informative on what she was looking for and great at answering questions. Excellent doctor!
— Dec 20, 2022
About Alison Collier, ARNP

  • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1639553753
Frequently Asked Questions

Alison Collier, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alison Collier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Alison Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alison Collier works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St in Denver, CO. View the full address on Alison Collier’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Alison Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Collier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

