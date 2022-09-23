Alison Cole, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alison Cole, LPC
Overview
Alison Cole, LPC is a Counselor in Decatur, GA.
Alison Cole works at
Locations
-
1
Work in Progress, LLC1240 Clairmont Rd Ste 203, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 844-7621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alison Cole?
Alison provides a safe space to speak openly and be heard. Meets me where I am at and responds with conversation that opens more rather than proves. She's also great at communicating and coordinating meeting times.
About Alison Cole, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710016647
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Cole accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alison Cole works at
51 patients have reviewed Alison Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.