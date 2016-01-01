Dr. Alison Calkins-Smith, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calkins-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Calkins-Smith, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Calkins-Smith, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Shawnee Mission, KS.
Dr. Calkins-Smith works at
Locations
Johnson County Pediatrics8800 W 75th St Ste 220, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 384-5500
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alison Calkins-Smith, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1902465701
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calkins-Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calkins-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calkins-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calkins-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calkins-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calkins-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.