Alison Behrens, LMHC
Overview
Alison Behrens, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Locations
- 1 2320 3rd St S Ste 12, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-1117
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Alison was very understanding of the situation I was explaining, but not enabling me to feel victimized.
About Alison Behrens, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1639297179
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Behrens accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Behrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Alison Behrens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Behrens.
