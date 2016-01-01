See All Nurse Practitioners in Glenwood, AR
Alisha Nichols

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Alisha Nichols is a Nurse Practitioner in Glenwood, AR. 

Alisha Nichols works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Glenwood in Glenwood, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Glenwood
    234 E Broadway, Glenwood, AR 71943 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Alisha Nichols

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275007072
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

