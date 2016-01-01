See All Nurse Practitioners in Harvey, LA
Alisha Arena, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alisha Arena, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Harvey, LA. 

Alisha Arena works at New Orleans Dental Center in Harvey, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Orleans Dental Center
    1901 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 224-6289

About Alisha Arena, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104431394
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alisha Arena, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisha Arena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alisha Arena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alisha Arena works at New Orleans Dental Center in Harvey, LA. View the full address on Alisha Arena’s profile.

Alisha Arena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alisha Arena.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisha Arena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisha Arena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

