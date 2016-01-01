See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dermatology
Alisa Seeberger, APRN is a dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. She currently practices at Woseth Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

    Woseth Dermatology
    1548 E 4500 S Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 (801) 266-8841

Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
  Aetna
  Altius Health Plans
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Humana
  Medicare
  MultiPlan

About Alisa Seeberger, APRN

  Dermatology
  English
  Female
  1952596827
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

4.6
Frequently Asked Questions

Alisa Seeberger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisa Seeberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Alisa Seeberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Alisa Seeberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Alisa Seeberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Seeberger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Seeberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Seeberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.