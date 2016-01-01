See All Nurse Practitioners in Hoffman Estates, IL
Alisa Prantner, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (1)
Overview

Alisa Prantner, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Alisa Prantner works at Alexian Brothers Health System in Hoffman Estates, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Alexian Brothers Health System
    1650 Moon Lake Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(800) 432-5005
    Aetna
    Cigna
    Humana

    About Alisa Prantner, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629530043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alisa Prantner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alisa Prantner works at Alexian Brothers Health System in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Alisa Prantner’s profile.

    Alisa Prantner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Prantner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Prantner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Prantner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

