Alisa Kosla, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisa Kosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alisa Kosla, NP
Overview
Alisa Kosla, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They graduated from U Mass.
Alisa Kosla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Worcester - Neponset Street5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 368-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alisa Kosla?
I have seen Alisa for MANY years. She is very patient, even when I cry. She ALWAYS answers my questions until I am satisfied, even when I may not like her answers. Should she change employers, I would follow her. She makes me feel confident in the medications she prescribes.
About Alisa Kosla, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780668202
Education & Certifications
- U Mass
Frequently Asked Questions
Alisa Kosla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alisa Kosla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alisa Kosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alisa Kosla works at
8 patients have reviewed Alisa Kosla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Kosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Kosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Kosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.