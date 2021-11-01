See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from Jacksonville University (Bsn).

Aline Paredes works at Dr. Ariel Frankel, LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtual Psychiatric Care
    Virtual Psychiatric Care
1900 N Bayshore Dr Ste 1A, Miami, FL 33132
(888) 947-3888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 01, 2021
    Excellent service. Dr. Paredes is compassionate and really listens to her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for convenient mental health services.
    Kelly M — Nov 01, 2021
    About Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447815907
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jacksonville University (Bsn)
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami Dade College, Aa
