Alifya Musa, RD
Overview
Alifya Musa, RD is a Metabolic Nutritionist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 530, Houston, TX 77089 Directions
- 2 1229 Creek Way Dr Ste 102, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This woman is the best! She taught me so much about nutrition and she validated things I knew were happening but other doctors scoffed at. Once one identifies a problem, then a solution can take place. She helped me identify the problems and she had solutions I can work with.
About Alifya Musa, RD
- Metabolic Nutrition & Research
- English, Urdu
- 1629410147
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Alifya Musa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alifya Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Alifya Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alifya Musa.
