See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, TN
Alie Geren, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Alie Geren, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alie Geren, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, TN. 

Alie Geren works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah
    6401 Mountain View Rd Ste 109, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Alie Geren?

Photo: Alie Geren, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Alie Geren, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Alie Geren to family and friends

Alie Geren's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Alie Geren

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alie Geren, FNP.

About Alie Geren, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1245605310
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Alie Geren, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alie Geren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alie Geren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alie Geren works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Alie Geren’s profile.

Alie Geren has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alie Geren.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alie Geren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alie Geren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.