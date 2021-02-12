See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Alicja Matusiak, MSW Icon-share Share Profile

Alicja Matusiak, MSW

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alicja Matusiak, MSW is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Alicja Matusiak works at Holistic Wellness Solutions in Columbus, OH with other offices in Zanesville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holistic Wellness Solutions
    3099 Sullivant Ave Ste H, Columbus, OH 43204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 371-2303
  2. 2
    Holistic Wellness Solutions
    770 E Main St Ste A, Columbus, OH 43205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 371-2303
  3. 3
    Holistic Wellness Solutions
    505 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 371-2303
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alicja Matusiak?

    Feb 12, 2021
    Alicja Matusiak is an extremely skilled therapist and her knowledge of my mental health needs extensive. Very compassionate, intuitive and discerning. I have complete confidence in her as my therapist and prescriber of my medications.
    — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alicja Matusiak, MSW
    How would you rate your experience with Alicja Matusiak, MSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alicja Matusiak to family and friends

    Alicja Matusiak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alicja Matusiak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alicja Matusiak, MSW.

    About Alicja Matusiak, MSW

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174757678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicja Matusiak, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicja Matusiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alicja Matusiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alicja Matusiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Alicja Matusiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicja Matusiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicja Matusiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicja Matusiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alicja Matusiak, MSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.