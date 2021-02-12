Alicja Matusiak, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicja Matusiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alicja Matusiak, MSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alicja Matusiak, MSW is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Locations
Holistic Wellness Solutions3099 Sullivant Ave Ste H, Columbus, OH 43204 Directions (614) 371-2303
Holistic Wellness Solutions770 E Main St Ste A, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 371-2303
Holistic Wellness Solutions505 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (614) 371-2303
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
Alicja Matusiak is an extremely skilled therapist and her knowledge of my mental health needs extensive. Very compassionate, intuitive and discerning. I have complete confidence in her as my therapist and prescriber of my medications.
About Alicja Matusiak, MSW
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Polish
- 1174757678
Alicja Matusiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alicja Matusiak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicja Matusiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alicja Matusiak speaks Polish.
9 patients have reviewed Alicja Matusiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicja Matusiak.
