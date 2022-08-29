See All Family Doctors in Brookville, OH
Alicia Walls, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alicia Walls, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookville, OH. 

Alicia Walls works at Studebaker Family Practice in Brookville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Studebaker Family Practice
    98 MOSIER PKWY, Brookville, OH 45309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 29, 2022
The most helpful and kind people work here!
— Aug 29, 2022
Photo: Alicia Walls, FNP
About Alicia Walls, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558960674
Frequently Asked Questions

