Alicia Waldrab accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Waldrab, FNP-C
Overview
Alicia Waldrab, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Allentown, PA.
Alicia Waldrab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedar Crest Emergicenter1101 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 435-3111Monday7:00am - 10:00pmTuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmThursday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 10:00pmSunday7:00am - 10:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alicia Waldrab?
About Alicia Waldrab, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205399482
Frequently Asked Questions
Alicia Waldrab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alicia Waldrab works at
Alicia Waldrab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Waldrab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Waldrab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Waldrab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.