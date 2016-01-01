See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Alicia Von Schirach, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alicia Von Schirach, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Von Schirach works at Therapy Counseling Services, P.A. in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Counseling Services P.A.
    2655 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 993-9413
  2. 2
    Therapy Counseling Services, P.A.
    1450 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 993-9413

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alicia Von Schirach, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861682197
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Von Schirach, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Schirach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Von Schirach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Von Schirach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Schirach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Schirach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Schirach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Schirach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

