Dr. Alicia Von Schirach, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Von Schirach, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coral Gables, FL.
Locations
Therapy Counseling Services P.A.2655 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 993-9413
Therapy Counseling Services, P.A.1450 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 993-9413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alicia Von Schirach, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1861682197
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Von Schirach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Von Schirach accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Von Schirach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Schirach speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Schirach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Schirach.
