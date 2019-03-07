Alicia Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alicia Turner, PA-C
Overview
Alicia Turner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbus, GA.
Alicia Turner works at
Locations
Susan S. Westerlund, M.D.850 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 507-4242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to concerns and really makes me feel cared for and comfortable.
About Alicia Turner, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528229978
Alicia Turner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Alicia Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Alicia Turner works at
5 patients have reviewed Alicia Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Turner.
