Alicia Todd, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alicia Todd, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL. 

Alicia Todd works at University Hospital in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usa Health Physician Billing Services LLC
    1015 Montlimar Dr Ste A210, Mobile, AL 36609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 450-2250
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Alicia Todd, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1134630205
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Todd, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alicia Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alicia Todd works at University Hospital in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Alicia Todd’s profile.

    Alicia Todd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Todd.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.