Alicia Segovia, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Alicia Segovia, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Alicia Segovia works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Worth Office
    6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 340, Fort Worth, TX 76132 (817) 433-5111

Allergies
Asthma
Birth Control
Allergies
Asthma
Birth Control

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Alicia Segovia, FNP-C

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1225542855
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Segovia, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Segovia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alicia Segovia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alicia Segovia works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Alicia Segovia’s profile.

    Alicia Segovia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Segovia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Segovia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Segovia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

