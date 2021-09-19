Alicia Schroeder, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alicia Schroeder, MSN
Alicia Schroeder, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA.
Cottage Urgent Care3596 Skyway Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 354-5563Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Alicia is very attentive. She shows real concern about my overall health.
About Alicia Schroeder, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639627730
Frequently Asked Questions
Alicia Schroeder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alicia Schroeder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Alicia Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Schroeder.
