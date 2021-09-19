See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Maria, CA
Alicia Schroeder, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alicia Schroeder, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA. 

Alicia Schroeder works at Cottage Urgent Care in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cottage Urgent Care
    3596 Skyway Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 354-5563
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Alicia Schroeder, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639627730
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Schroeder, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alicia Schroeder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alicia Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alicia Schroeder works at Cottage Urgent Care in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Alicia Schroeder’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Alicia Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Schroeder.

