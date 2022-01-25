See All Nurse Practitioners in Orange Park, FL
Alicia Rivera, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Alicia Rivera, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alicia Rivera, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orange Park, FL. 

Alicia Rivera works at HCA Florida Orange Park Women's Health in Orange Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
8 (3)
View Profile
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Orange Park Women's Health
    1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 390, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 830-3290
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alicia Rivera?

    Jan 25, 2022
    She is very professional and knowledgeable in the field of medicine. I was very impressed with her diagnoses. Her customer service and mannerism are off the chart!
    Richard Street — Jan 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alicia Rivera, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Alicia Rivera, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alicia Rivera to family and friends

    Alicia Rivera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alicia Rivera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alicia Rivera, NP.

    About Alicia Rivera, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518319326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Rivera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alicia Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alicia Rivera works at HCA Florida Orange Park Women's Health in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Alicia Rivera’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Alicia Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alicia Rivera, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.