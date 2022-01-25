Alicia Rivera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alicia Rivera, NP
Alicia Rivera, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orange Park, FL.
HCA Florida Orange Park Women's Health1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 390, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 830-3290
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very professional and knowledgeable in the field of medicine. I was very impressed with her diagnoses. Her customer service and mannerism are off the chart!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518319326
Alicia Rivera accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Alicia Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Rivera.
