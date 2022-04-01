Alicia Restivo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Restivo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alicia Restivo, NP
Overview
Alicia Restivo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denham Springs, LA.
Alicia Restivo works at
Locations
1
Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana315 Veterans Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 667-5110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It has been many years since I have been in a clinic as this. So many clinics are so hurried and not friendly. From the moment you walk in the door, you are greeted by a lady who you can tell loves her job. She knows the patients by name and is welcoming. I saw her come from behind her desk to help an elderly lady get her husbands wheelchair out the door and helped him into the car. The nurse is friendly and attentive and you can tell she loves her job as well. Dr. Restivo is great. She listens fully and does not rush you. You can tell she is truly there to help her patients. The wait time isn’t bad. The office is clean and smells good. They have a lab there. Nothing to complain about. I will be bringing my husband and my Mother both here to be new patients.
About Alicia Restivo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356318620
Alicia Restivo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alicia Restivo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Alicia Restivo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Restivo.
