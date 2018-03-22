Dr. Poleshuk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Poleshuk, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicia Poleshuk, PHD is a Psychologist in Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Poleshuk works at
Locations
Ellen Grosovsky LLC101 Cedar Ln Ste 304, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 663-1257
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poleshuk is the absolute best in her field. Her professionalism and vast knowledge base is matched only by the degree to which she puts clients at ease. I would stake my entire reputation on recommending Dr. Poleshuk to anyone.
About Dr. Alicia Poleshuk, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poleshuk accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poleshuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Poleshuk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poleshuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poleshuk, there are benefits to both methods.