Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD is a Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Pellegrin works at
Locations
Assessment & Psychological Services Inc10517 Kentshire Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-8335
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pellegrin may take a while to complete evals, but this is for good reason. Her evaluation was beyond phenomenal. She took her time to understand and fully comprehend my very complicated background. Without the time and effort that she put in to evaluating me, I would never have received a fair evaluation. Her evaluation was detrimental to my case and to the safety of my child. She was willing to work with time restraints and was thoughtful enough to address psychological definitions persuant to the DSM-5. If provided adequate information about the client she is assessing, I have absolutely no doubt she will provide a fair and appropriate evaluation. One of the most wonderful things about . Pellegrin is her expansive knowledge on trauma and how it affects the developing brain. The plethora of exquisite information she provided in her evaluation will provide extensive support in my case. I would not have been able to do this without her incredible knowledge and expertise in the field
About Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134274038
