See All Psychologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD

Psychology
1.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD is a Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Dr. Pellegrin works at Collaborative Minds in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Assessment & Psychological Services Inc
    10517 Kentshire Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-8335
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (36)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pellegrin?

    May 10, 2019
    Dr. Pellegrin may take a while to complete evals, but this is for good reason. Her evaluation was beyond phenomenal. She took her time to understand and fully comprehend my very complicated background. Without the time and effort that she put in to evaluating me, I would never have received a fair evaluation. Her evaluation was detrimental to my case and to the safety of my child. She was willing to work with time restraints and was thoughtful enough to address psychological definitions persuant to the DSM-5. If provided adequate information about the client she is assessing, I have absolutely no doubt she will provide a fair and appropriate evaluation. One of the most wonderful things about . Pellegrin is her expansive knowledge on trauma and how it affects the developing brain. The plethora of exquisite information she provided in her evaluation will provide extensive support in my case. I would not have been able to do this without her incredible knowledge and expertise in the field
    — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pellegrin to family and friends

    Dr. Pellegrin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pellegrin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD.

    About Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134274038
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellegrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pellegrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellegrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pellegrin works at Collaborative Minds in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pellegrin’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellegrin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellegrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellegrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellegrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alicia Pellegrin, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.