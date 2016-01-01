See All Family Doctors in Lake Charles, LA
Alicia Larocque, NP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Alicia Larocque, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. 

Alicia Larocque works at Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center - Grand Lake in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Lake Medical Clinic
    10071 Gulf Hwy, Lake Charles, LA 70607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 905-2151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
    About Alicia Larocque, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164845905
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Larocque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alicia Larocque works at Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center - Grand Lake in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Alicia Larocque’s profile.

    Alicia Larocque has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Larocque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Larocque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Larocque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

