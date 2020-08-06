Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Hanna, OD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Hanna, OD is an Optometrist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
Mylan Health Center Greenbag5005 GREENBAG RD, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 292-4896
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago an Ophthalmologist recommended Dr. Hanna tome saying, "she does the best eye exam for contacts or glasses in town. I just had an exam for contacts yesterday (I've lost count over how many years!)
About Dr. Alicia Hanna, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1669584751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
