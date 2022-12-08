Alicia Green, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alicia Green, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alicia Green, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Alicia Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cape Primary Care1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alicia Green?
Dr. Green has helped me more than any other Dr in SEMO. She listens, explains, and has gone above and beyond for my care. Things other doctor had passed off she immediately gave attention to and explained options and how each process would work when i move forward with some of the lesser than immediate needs. I feel lucky to have found her as a primary care doctor.
About Alicia Green, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1679050132
Frequently Asked Questions
Alicia Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alicia Green accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alicia Green using Healthline FindCare.
Alicia Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alicia Green works at
24 patients have reviewed Alicia Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.