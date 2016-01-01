Alicia Durham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alicia Durham, PA-C
Overview
Alicia Durham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Athens, TN.
Alicia Durham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women s Center Of East Tn135 N Meadows Dr, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 405-0172
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alicia Durham?
About Alicia Durham, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629301312
Frequently Asked Questions
Alicia Durham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alicia Durham works at
Alicia Durham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Durham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.