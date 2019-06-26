See All Nurse Practitioners in Great Neck, NY
Overview

Alicia Dee, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Great Neck, NY. 

Alicia Dee works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Aneurysm Center and Center for Cerebrovascular and Neuroendovascular Surgery of the Neuroscien
    611 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 325-7000
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Alicia Dee, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134618085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Dee, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Dee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alicia Dee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alicia Dee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alicia Dee works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Alicia Dee’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Alicia Dee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Dee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Dee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Dee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

